Why El Nino could end SWFL's drought

We're tracking yet another storm system moving in from the Gulf of Mexico that will impact plans across SWFL this weekend, January 6-7.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Showers and storms will begin Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon.

0.50" to 1.50" are possible through the weekend; flooding is not expected at this time.

A few storms could be strong to severe on Saturday, producing gusty damaging winds or a brief tornado. Widespread severe weather, however, is not expected.

Saturday will be windy with gusts to 30 mph. Sunday's winds won't be as strong with gusts to 15 mph.

So, why are we dealing with such frequent rainfall events during DRY season? The reason is El Nino.

BUT, HOW? The subtropical jet stream tends to be stronger and farther south in an El Nino. This shift brings the overall storm track across the southern U.S. and the Gulf of Mexico.

The good news is that these storm systems are producing much-needed rainfall across SWFL. Between now and Wednesday morning, our rain gauges will pick up anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

Lack of rainfall during the "rainy season", which runs from approximately May 15 and October 15, sent much of SWFL into drought. The last time SWFL entered "dry season" in drought was in 2007. This meant the potential for extreme wildfire dangers this winter season...until El Nino kicked in.

Thanks to an abnormally wet December, our drought began fading, though our coastal areas are still abnormally dry as of January 4th.

Wetter-than-normal conditions are expected from January through March, according to the Climate Prediction Center. With this extra rain during what is traditionally a dry period, SWFL may very well enter "rainy season" on May 15 with a rainfall surplus!

