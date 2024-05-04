WET SEASON IS HERE: Afternoon showers chances continue on Sunday

Here’s your forecast for Saturday May 4th, 2024...

It was another HOT day. Punta Gorda hit a high of 93°, 3° shy of the record. Fort Myers hit 92° which was 4° higher than our average of 88° for this time of the year. Naples hit 88°.

Tonight, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms through about 11pm, followed by partly cloudy skies through the overnight. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Sunday morning, we are once again waking up in the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine. We are forecasting a high temperatures of 90° with storm chances building after 3pm. Our afternoon rain at 40%.

Looking ahead to next week, after Monday the Bermuda High builds back in across the area bringing very warm and much drier conditions starting Tuesday lasting through the end of the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

