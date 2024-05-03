WEATHER: Hot and dry finish to the week

Here’s your forecast for Friday May 3rd, 2024...

Good morning, Southwest Florida! It was HOT yesterday. As a matter of fact it was the hottest day of the year so far with Punta Gorda hitting a high of 94°, just 1° shy of the record. Fort Myers hit 92° which was 4° higher than our average of 88° for this time of the year.

This morning we are once again waking up in the upper 60s to low 70s. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine and it will be hot. We are forecasting a high temperatures of 91° with mostly dry conditions expected today. Our afternoon rain chance is only at 10%.

That changes over the weekend as an upper level disturbance approaches the state. It will weakens as it moves through but it will increase our moisture and that will let to a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms Saturday afternoon and 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms on Sunday. Both days we will see plenty of sunshine early with highs near 90° before the showers and storms begin to develop.

Looking ahead to next week, after Monday the Bermuda High builds back in across the area bringing very warm and much drier conditions starting Tuesday lasting through the end of the week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Download the FOX 4 Apps

