Beautiful weather on the way for Santa to delivery presents to SWFL

After a cool start, Thursday was a beautiful day. We peaked out in the low the 70s in Southwest Florida with plenty of sunshine. Tonight, temperatures will cool into the low 50s with clear skies. This will be the last chilly night as temperatures will slowly warm into next week.

Sunshine and beautiful weather will be the trend through the Christmas holiday weekend. The threat of rain will be close to zero through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm back to near 80 by Christmas Day and 81 on Sunday. Temperature will be back into the low to mid 80s by next Wednesday. Little to no chance in our overall weather pattern is expected over the next 7-days.