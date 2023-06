Fox 4 is tracking a tropical wave moving off of Africa on Thursday morning.

Tracking The Tropics: Early season tropical wave coming off of Africa

NHC is giving it a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Both the EURO and GFS models this Thursday morning for next Saturday as it enter the area of the Lesser Antilles Islands.

Based on long-term forecast research, this storm will curve north and away from Florida.

That said it is hurricane season so we will monitor it.