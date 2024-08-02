Tropical Depression or Weak Tropical Storm expected this weekend off Florida's Gulf Coast

Here's your Friday morning check on the tropics.

All eyes this weekend will on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is tracking a well-defined tropical wave producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, southwestern Bahamas, and eastern Cuba.

The wave is expected to move near or over Cuba throughout the day and then emerge over the Straits of Florida tonight or Saturday morning.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development after that time, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend over the Florida Straits or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm watches or warnings will likely be issued later today...We also could see a Potential Tropical Storm later today as well, which means we will get a forecast cone.

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) issued a state of emergency for almost all of Florida. This action frees up funds and resources ahead of this tropical event.

SWFL IMPACTS: Considering the system's proximity, we'll have higher than normal rain chances Saturday afternoon into early next week. (How long those higher rain chances linger into next week depend on how quickly its moving.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Wet weather is likely Saturday PM, Sunday into Monday

Most impacts in SWFL will be on Sunday, when a tropical depression or storm is closest

Sunday will be breezy with gusts to 30 mph. How far inland gusty winds are depends on how close it is to the coast

2-5" of rain are expected through the weekend, most along the coast

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.