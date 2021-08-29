Scattered storms for Sunday

FORECAST:

This evening should be quiet after a round of scattered storms and showers this afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. As Ida moves through the Gulf the storm will also pump plenty of moisture into our area making it feel muggy.

This will also allow scattered showers and storms to work into the forecast a bit earlier than our usual afternoon times for Sunday. Coastal areas could feel breezy at times with wind gusts up to 25 mph. There will also be an elevated rip current risk for anyone who plans to head to the beach. Highs Sunday will climb into the lower 90s but it could feel close to 110 with the humidity.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ida to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the northern Gulf: READ MORE HERE.

There are several other areas the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. READ MORE HERE.

FOX 4 FORECASTER LAUREN PETRELLI

