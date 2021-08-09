PM Storm chances continue this week....watching the tropics for potential weekend impacts

Storms that develop Monday evening will dissipate by midnight with skies becoming mostly clear. Lows will drop into the mid 70s. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to mid 90s under a mix of sun & clouds and scattered PM storms. As the week progresses, some drier air aloft will filter into the region, cutting down on the coverage of showers and storms. Also, an increasing pressure gradient across the area will lead to slightly stronger easterly winds. This will keep the Gulf sea breeze pinned at the coast through the day, possibly keeping it offshore late this week. This means that storm chances will be isolated and restricted to areas closest to the coast from Wednesday through Friday.

Moisture will increase again by this weekend as we focus on tropical development headed our way from the Caribbean. The track is still uncertain at this point, but it appears that the system will take a path toward South Florida by this weekend. This will lead to increasing winds and increasing rain chances by Saturday and Sunday. The eventual track will ultimately determine how this weekend's weather will pan out, but I'd plan for at least increasing rain chances and the potential for locally heavy rainfall later Saturday and Sunday. Winds will shift to a westerly direction earlyt next week and this will bring a return to AM/PM storm chances through Wednesday.

TROPICS

We are monitoring a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic (Invest 94L) and (Invest 93L). You can read more about them HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

