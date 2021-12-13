Near record high temperatures continue to start work week

FORECAST:

After two days of tying record high temperatures in Fort Myers over the weekend, unseasonably warm temperatures will continue on the Monday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Fog is not expected to be as widespread overnight than we saw other days this past week. That said pockets of fog are still possible inland.

Not much change is expected into early next week as the story will be above normal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. There is a small chance of few spot showers on Wednesday, but they don't look to widespread at the moment. There is another chance of showers next weekend. Right now, I am forecasting 20 to 30% chance of showers, this will be more a wait and see, but atmospheric moisture will be on the rise for the second half of next week.

