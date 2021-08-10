Watch
Weather

Actions

More PM storms for Wednesday...watching future Fred for weekend possible impacts

More PM storms for Wednesday...watching future Fred for weekend possible impacts
items.[0].videoTitle
The forecast for the first day of school for many in Southwest Florida is looking warm and muggy
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 12:02:05-04

FORECAST

Storms that developed across the area this evening will diminish after sunset. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid-70s. Easterly flow continues Wednesday with dry weather and sunshine in the morning with PM storms along I-75 to the coast during the afternoon. Storms that occur will produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Storm chances will diminish Thursday and Friday to isolated coverage near the coast. Temps will reach the low to mid-90s each afternoon with heat index values exceeding 100 each day.

This weekend attention turns toward what is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred soon. The storm will track toward South Florida this weekend with potential impacts on our weather. At this time it is too early to say what we could see, but at the very least, based on the forecast track, an increase in rainfall, some of it heavy, and increasing winds can be expected along with increasing beach and marine hazards. Stay tuned in the coming days for updates.

As the storm moves away early next week, trailing moisture will keep rain chances high through mid-week. Temps will cool to the 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday then rebound back to the low 90s next week.

TROPICS

Get the latest info on what will likely be Fred here

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018