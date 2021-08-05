Watch
Watching the Atlantic for possible tropical development

Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 12:55:52-04

FIRST UPDATE 8/5/21 12 PM

NHC is watching two areas for tropical development in the Atlantic. There is a tropical wae west of the Cabo Verde Islands near 45° W a LOW chance for development. The other, a wave that is now moving off the African coast has a MEDIUM chance for development as it tracks west near the Cabo Verde Islands through late this week and this weekend. Conditions are only marginal for development with both systems due to dry air and dust from the SAL or Saharan Air Layer, with Invest 92 just off the African coast having the better chances for development in the near term.

The overall pattern favors a westward movement with a large high pressure cell over the center of the Atlantic that will steer both systems westward over the next few days. The lead wave at 45° W will turn northwest to just north of the Lesser Antilles early next week.

There are no immediate concerns about either wave becoming an eventual problem for the U.S. but we will continue to monitor them over the next few days.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

