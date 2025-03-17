TROPICS: Possible tropical development in March? Not so fast

Is it St. Patrick’s Day or April Fool's Day?

That is a question you might have asked yourself when the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical outlook on March 17.

The area of interest that NHC flagged is non-tropical area of low pressure located 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is producing gale-force winds.

The good news is NHC does NOT expect any additional develop with this area of low pressure, due to strong upper-level winds and dry air that it will interact with tonight and tomorrow.

While we don’t need to worry about that this area of low pressure, it is very good reminder that we are 76 days away, or about 2.5 months away from the start of Hurricane Season. It is never too early to plan for the season and make sure your hurricane supplies are up to date.