We are entering what is traditionally the most active part of hurricane season. If you haven't prepped your emergency kit, now is the time, ahead of a storm. Hurricane season peaks on September 10th and ends on November 30th.

No formation is forecast in the next 7-days but as we look ahead to next week, around Labor Day, development will be possible in the warm waters of the central and western Atlantic. Definitely a spot to watch closely this time of year!