Tropical Wave Invest 97L close to developing into a tropical cyclone

FIRST UPDATE 6/30/21 10 AM

A stronger tropical wave behind Invest 95L has garnered increasing attention in the last 24 hours. Invest 97L, located east of the Lesser Antilles has a HIGH chance for development in 5 days. Conditions look favorable for further development as it moves west toward the Caribbean.

The GFS forecast model is bullish on developing the system into a tropical storm by early next week. Track forecasts are uncertain at this point. Future intensity is also uncertain as it will likely deal with land interaction as it moves through the Caribbean depending on the track. A lower latitude track will take it deeper into the Caribbean and may avoid interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba altogether.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center

There are still too many uncertainties with the future forecast but it does look impressive on satellite with the classic "circular saw" cloud pattern and visible rotation at least in the mid-levels.

A pass of the ASCAT radiometer, which measures winds from satellite using cloud movement shows the system has not yet closed off into an area of low pressure. However, given the favorable conditions it will be moving into in the coming days, I do expect a tropical system to develop by this weekend.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY