TROPICAL UPDATE: Watching an area off the east coast of Florida

Tropical Update: Thursday July 11th, 2024

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles off the east coast of Florida. This area continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms which are giving us rain and gloomy skies today and again tomorrow before changes arrive over the weekend. As the system pulls north towards the Carolinas, environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some additional development of this system over the next couple of days before it moves inland over the southeastern U.S. by this weekend.

Once this area of low pressure moves north late Friday the ridge of high pressure will build back in bringing us a southeasterly flow across the state. This is a hot and stormy weather pattern for us. So looking ahead to the weekend, our highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the mid 90s with a 70% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Once we get our next named storm, the name will be Debby.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

