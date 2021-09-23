Tropical Storm Sam Forms In The Atlantic

UPDATE 11AM 9/23/21 :

Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic becoming the 18th named storm of the year. It is forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and eventually a major hurricane early next week as it continues northwest.

Recent satellite wind data indicates maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Sam is now forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

