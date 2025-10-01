TRACKING THE TROPICS: Imelda approaches Bermuda with 100 mph winds as island braces for direct hit

Hurricane Imelda is barreling toward Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, prompting officials to issue a hurricane warning for the island as dangerous conditions are expected to begin this afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday that Imelda's center was located 340 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, moving east-northeast at 20 mph. The hurricane is forecast to pass near or over Bermuda tonight before moving away from the island by Thursday afternoon.

Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft data shows Imelda's winds have strengthened to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible before the storm reaches Bermuda tonight, though the hurricane is expected to weaken and become an extratropical low on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Imelda's center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach up to 230 miles from the storm's core.

Dangerous conditions expected across Bermuda

Hurricane conditions are expected over Bermuda tonight, with tropical storm conditions likely beginning this afternoon. Officials are urging residents to rush preparations to protect life and property to completion.

The storm is forecast to dump 2 to 4 inches of rainfall across Bermuda from later today into Thursday, which could lead to flash flooding. A dangerous storm surge is also expected to produce coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds, accompanied by large and damaging waves.

Swells generated by Imelda are affecting the Bahamas, Bermuda, and much of the U.S. East Coast, creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Remnants of Hurricane Humberto continue moving northeast

Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Humberto were located 340 miles north-northeast of Bermuda as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. The system's center has become ill-defined after merging with a frontal zone.

Humberto's remnants are moving east-northeast at 23 mph with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 265 miles from the center.

Swells from Humberto continue to create dangerous surf and life-threatening rip current conditions affecting beaches of the northern Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, and much of the U.S. East Coast over the next several days.

