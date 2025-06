The first storm of the season officially developed, Tropical Storm Andrea.

5p 6-24-25 Tropical Storm Andrea Update

Andrea will not threaten land, and could dissipate as early as tonight.

Andrea is moving toward the northeast near 20 mph, and this motion is expected to continue tonight and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is expected to begin later tonight, with Andrea dissipating by Wednesday.

No other tropical development is forecast at this time.