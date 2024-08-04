BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Sunday afternoon, it didn't take long for Tropical Storm Debby to send the Imperial River surging upward, and it was threatening homes when FOX 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp visited neighbors off Shore Drive and Tarpon Avenue.

WATCH the flooding Kaitlin found along the river.

TRACKING DEBBY: Rising Imperial River threatening homes in Bonita Springs

The river gauges reporting into the US Geological Survey showed a significant spike as the river surged with the passing of Tropical Storm Debby.

It is an area known for flooding during tropical weather, so FOX 4 will continue to monitor the conditions along the river and in the streets surrounding the area.

USGS A look at how quickly the Imperial River climbed as Tropical Storm Debby passed by.

To check the USGS sites yourself, click here.