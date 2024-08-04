Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

TRACKING DEBBY: Rising Imperial River threatening homes in Bonita Springs

In less than 24 hours, the river surged 2.5 feet and was closing in on 10 feet Sunday afternoon, and it was still climbing.
Flooding in Bonita Springs Tropical Storm Debby
Kaitlin Knapp
FOX 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp talks with a homeowner on the Imperial River, as the water was climbing so quickly with Tropical Storm Debby that it was threatening homes.
Flooding in Bonita Springs Tropical Storm Debby
Posted
and last updated

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Sunday afternoon, it didn't take long for Tropical Storm Debby to send the Imperial River surging upward, and it was threatening homes when FOX 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp visited neighbors off Shore Drive and Tarpon Avenue.

WATCH the flooding Kaitlin found along the river.

TRACKING DEBBY: Rising Imperial River threatening homes in Bonita Springs

The river gauges reporting into the US Geological Survey showed a significant spike as the river surged with the passing of Tropical Storm Debby.

It is an area known for flooding during tropical weather, so FOX 4 will continue to monitor the conditions along the river and in the streets surrounding the area.

IMPERIAL RIVER BONITA SPRINGS
A look at how quickly the Imperial River climbed as Tropical Storm Debby passed by.

To check the USGS sites yourself, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!