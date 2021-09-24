Sam is rapidly intensifying

UPDATE 9/23/21 11PM

Sam has been strengthening tonight, now up too 70mph & almost at hurricane strength. It is expected to go through rapid intensification the next few days while slowing down. By Sunday, it is forecast to be a cat. 3 hurricane. As it follows the south side of the Bermuda High, it will move westward & eventually turn to the NW. Sam is no threat to the US at this point but needs too be watched next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

UPDATE 9/23/21 5PM

Tropical Storm Sam continues to strengthen & is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow. Rapid intensification is forecast over the next few days with favorable conditions out ahead of it. Sam is moving west at 16mph but an. eventual turn to the NW is forecast. At this point, it is no threat to the US.

