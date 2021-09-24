Watch
Sam is rapidly intensifying

WFTX
Posted at 11:12 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 23:12:46-04

UPDATE 9/23/21 11PM

Sam has been strengthening tonight, now up too 70mph & almost at hurricane strength. It is expected to go through rapid intensification the next few days while slowing down. By Sunday, it is forecast to be a cat. 3 hurricane. As it follows the south side of the Bermuda High, it will move westward & eventually turn to the NW. Sam is no threat to the US at this point but needs too be watched next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

UPDATE 9/23/21 5PM

Tropical Storm Sam continues to strengthen & is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow. Rapid intensification is forecast over the next few days with favorable conditions out ahead of it. Sam is moving west at 16mph but an. eventual turn to the NW is forecast. At this point, it is no threat to the US.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

UPDATE 11AM 9/23/21:
Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic becoming the 18th named storm of the year. It is forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and eventually a major hurricane early next week as it continues northwest.
Recent satellite wind data indicates maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Sam is now forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.
FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

