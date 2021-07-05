President Biden approves Florida emergency declaration

FLORIDA — Due to Tropical Storm Elsa moving closer to the South Florida coast, President Joe Biden approved Florida's state of emergency and federal assistance from FEMA beginning the 4th of July.

The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA will be providing assistance as needed as Florida prepares for Elsa's arrival. Counties under watch for assistance from tropical storm Elsa are Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota.

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

Emergency protective measures for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding if needed.

