Parts of Southwest Florida without power in the wake of Elsa

Several areas across Southwest Florida are reporting power outages in the wake of Elsa.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 07:55:17-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — A lot of people across Southwest Florida woke up without power due to the tailing rains from Elsa.

Florida Power and Light reported outages across Southwest Florida:

Charlotte County: 820

DeSoto Coutny: 20

Lee County: 420

LCEC reported outages across Southwest Florida: 1,913 without power

Cape Coral: 357

Lehigh Acres: 69

Sanibel/Captiva: 1,438

