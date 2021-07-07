Traffic delays in Charlotte County due to possible flooding

WFTX, Fla-- — City officials say multiple roads in Charlotte County are impacted due to rain from overnight.
Most of these roads are in the North Port area have have seen up to 12 inches of rain within a few short hours.
They say crews are currently assessing roadways, but they do advise drivers to use caution all morning.
Intersections with possible flood impacts:
N Salford between Warrior & Roderigo
Eager/41
Cranberry/Sahara
Price/Salford
Price/Race
Price/Creek 9
Cranberry/Thomas
Sumter/Cases
Hillsborough/Miracle
Chamberlain south of Price
Multiple areas on Tropicare
Sumter North of I-75
Dorothy Ave.
Sumter/Appomattox
Biscayne/41
Cranberry/Ridley
Cranberry/Tulsa
Cranberry/McKay
Cranberry/Berry
Ponce De Leon/Helliwell
Chamberlain/Jameson
Parts of Reisterstown
North Port Blvd between Chancellor and Biscayne
Chancellor/Biscayne
Salford/Cuthburt
North Salford from Eldron and Lamarqe
Price between Sumter/Salford
N Salford from Tishman & Homewood
N Cranberry from Homewood & Saybrook
Kingsly/Appomattox
North Cranberry/Chiply
North Chamberlain through Boca Chica & Hamstead
North Port Blvd/Greenwood