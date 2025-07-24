One more day of tropical rain

A trough of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf is producing widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, including SWFL.

Over the next day or two, this system is forecast to move westward into the north-central part of the Gulf where some slow development is possible (10% chance).

By this weekend, the system is likely to move inland, ending its chances for development. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, locally heavy rainfall is possible for Florida over the next day or so, and for the northern Gulf coast through this weekend.

As the low pulls away this weekend, drier air will filter in behind it, lowering our rain chances this weekend.