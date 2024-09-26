No "I" storm for Florida this season

Floridians can breathe a sigh of relief. We will NOT have to deal with an "I" storm in 2024. This follows Idalia (2023), Ian (2022) and Irma (2017), all major hurricanes that have hit the Sunshine State in the past decade.

At 11pm Wednesday night, "Isaac" formed the open waters of the Atlantic about 1,200 miles east of North Carolina. It will remain over the Atlantic and not threaten the United States.

Swells generated by Isaac are affecting portions of the coast of Bermuda and could spread into the Azores by this weekend. Direct landfall is not expected.

Isaac is moving toward the east near 12 mph and a general eastward to east-northeastward motion at a slightly faster speed is anticipated over the next several days.

Recent satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days and Isaac could be near hurricane intensity by the end of the week. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles from the center.