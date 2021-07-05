Key West Coast Guard sets Port Condition for Elsa

MIAMI — The Coast Guard captain of the port for Key West set conditions Sunday night for port condition Zulu. These conditions were met following the expected announcements of gale force winds of 35 mph and gusts up to 43 mph from tropical storm Elsa.

All vessel movements are prohibited at this time and vessels may not enter the port without the permission of the COTP. All ship-to-shore operations must cease at this very moment as well.

To prepare for the storm, the Coast Guard is asking locals to stay out of the water, evacuate as necessary, secure your belongings, stay clear of beaches and be prepared for what the storm could hold.