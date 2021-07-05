Watch
Key West Coast Guard sets Port Condition for Elsa

Port Condition Zulu set for tropical storm Elsa
items.[0].image.alt
PA2 Read/U.S. Coast Guard
A boat crew aboard a new 45-foot response boat makes its way in Lake Michigan toward Coast Guard Station St. Joseph, Mich., May 8, 2014. The new boat will increase the crew's ability to respond to search-and-rescue cases and will also be used as a law enforcement platform. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Dougherty)
Coast Guard Station St. Joseph accepts new 45-foot RB-M
Posted at 8:12 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 08:12:14-04

MIAMI — The Coast Guard captain of the port for Key West set conditions Sunday night for port condition Zulu. These conditions were met following the expected announcements of gale force winds of 35 mph and gusts up to 43 mph from tropical storm Elsa.

All vessel movements are prohibited at this time and vessels may not enter the port without the permission of the COTP. All ship-to-shore operations must cease at this very moment as well.

To prepare for the storm, the Coast Guard is asking locals to stay out of the water, evacuate as necessary, secure your belongings, stay clear of beaches and be prepared for what the storm could hold.

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.