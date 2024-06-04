Watch Now
HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: Sarasota County

If you live in Sarasota County, here are specific things you should know as we head into hurricane season.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 04, 2024

Here at Fox 4, we want to make sure that you're ready for the 2024 hurricane season, Sarasota County.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ZONE:
Evacuation zones are labeled A through E in Sarasota County. (They are NOT the same as FEMA flood zones.) Know your zone by clicking here.

When an evacuation order is issued for your zone, put your evacuation plan into action immediately. And remember, you don't have to travel far, just far enough to be out of an evacuation zone and away from water.

LIST OF EMERGENCY SHELTERS:
When evacuations are issued, emergency shelters will open. Here is a list of emergency shelters for Sarasota County. ALL Sarasota County shelters ARE PET FRIENDLY!

TRANSPORTATION TO EMERGENCY SHELTERS:
If you need assistance getting to an emergency shelter, you MUST pre-register at least 60 hours ahead of an impending storm.

SPECIAL MEDICAL NEEDS SHELTERS:
If you are medically dependent and require electricity to operate a life-saving device such as oxygen or dialysis, REGISTER HERE, so that you have space in a shelter that will maintain power.

HOW TO GET IN TOUCH WITH THE COUNTY:
Sarasota county residents can always call 311 or 941-861-5000 to be connected with Sarasota County & Sarasota County Emergency Services.

You can also reach out to the county government on social media(Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube and Nextdoor).

BE PREPARED:
Here is the link to the Sarasota County Emergency Preparedness Guide for 2024.

 

HURRICANE TERMS

Tropical Storm WATCH
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds