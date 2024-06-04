HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: Glades County

Here at Fox 4, we want to make sure that you're ready for the 2024 hurricane season, Glades County.

STAY INFORMED:

Glades County residents are encouraged to sign up for ALERT GLADES.

Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for the AlertGlades Emergency Alert Program. This system allows officials to provide you with critical information quickly for a variety of situation. These situations could be for severe weather, unexpected road closures, as well as evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ZONE:

If you live near water, whether that be the lake, creek or stream, then you may be in an Evacuation Zone. Be sure to know that zone should an evacuation be ordered for you. (This is NOT the same as a FEMA flood zone.)

When an evacuation order is issued for your zone, put your evacuation plan into action immediately. And remember, you don't have to travel far, just far enough to be out of an evacuation zone and away from water.

Here are evacuation routes for Glades County.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

Glades County evacuation shelters should be a last resort. If it is safe, stay with family and friends or shelter in place at home.

Not all listed shelters will not be open for every storm. Local radio and television stations will announce which shelters are open.

The following are lists of shelters Glades County has identified. Shelters may or may not be activated during an event due to various reasons. Emergency Management will put out notifications to the public when shelters will be activated.



ARC APPROVED SHELTERS ADDRESS CAPACITY Buckhead Ridge VFW 29012 E SR 78, BHR 100 Maple Grove Baptist Church 12777 E SR 78 NE, Lakeport 350 Moore Haven High School Gym (Animal Shelter) 700 Terrier Pride Drive SW, Mh 500 Muse Community Center 3897 Loblolly Bay Rd, Muse 65 Ortona Community Center 2086 Ortona Locks Rd, Ortona 65 West Glades Elementary School (Animal Shelter) 2586 CR 731, Building 500, Muse 330

Other Shelters Address Capacity Buckhead Ridge Community Center 30082 E SR 78, BHR Doyle Conner Building 900 US HWY 27 SW, MH 500 Lakeport Community Center 1239 Red Barn Rd, LP Moore Haven Elementary School 401 Terrier Pride Drive, MH 250 Washington Park Community Center 1182 Gamble Street, MH 60

SPECIAL MEDICAL NEEDS SHELTER:

Glades County residents with qualifying special/medical needs are encouraged to apply for registration as a Special Needs person. A Special Needs Shelter (SpNS) is for "someone who during periods of evacuation or emergency, requires sheltering assistance, due to physical impairment, mental impairment, cognitive impairment or sensory disabilities.”

It is important to apply in advance for this program so, if qualified, you will be on the county’s registry for sheltering at a Special Needs Evacuation Shelter during a disaster.

ARC Approved Special Needs Shelter Address Capacity Glades County Health Department 1021 Health Park Drive, MH (Backup) West Glades Elementary School 2586 CR 731, Building 300, Muse 60

PETS AND LIVESTOCK:

You are encouraged to find a place ahead of time for your pets, perhaps with a friend or family member out of harm's way. As a last resort, several shelters listed above are pet-friendly, but you must have supplies for your pets.

When you know there is a storm coming, it's best to prepare everything you possibly can to reduce the amount of property damage to your farm and reduce the chance of injury to your livestock or pets. Hendry County offers several tips on how to prepare your livestock whether you're staying or need to leave.

BE PREPARED:

Additional tips and information can be found here in the Hendry County Emergency Management All Hazards Guide for 2024.



