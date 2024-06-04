HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: DeSoto County

Here at Fox 4, we want to make sure that you're ready for the 2024 hurricane season, DeSoto County.

STAY INFORMED:

DeSoto County residents are encouraged to sign up for DeSotoAlert.

Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for the DeSoto Alert. This system allows officials to provide you with critical information quickly for a variety of situation. These situations could be for severe weather, unexpected road closures, as well as evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ZONE:

If you live near water, whether that be the lake or river, then you may be in an Evacuation Zone. Be sure to know that zone should an evacuation be ordered for you. (This is NOT the same as a FEMA flood zone.)

When an evacuation order is issued for your zone, put your evacuation plan into action immediately. And remember, you don't have to travel far, just far enough to be out of an evacuation zone and away from water.

Here are evacuation routes for DeSoto County.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

DeSoto County evacuation shelters should be a last resort. If it is safe, stay with family and friends or shelter in place at home.

Shelters will have limited amounts of space and supplies. It is best to bring sanitizing supplies if you have them. Bring cloth face coverings for immune-compromised individuals. Public shelters do not have cots or bedding and you will have limited space. Bring blankets and jackets in case the shelter is very cold.

Location:

Turner Center

2250 NE Roan St, Arcadia, FL 34266

Pets are ALLOWED but must be pre-registered.

SPECIAL MEDICAL NEEDS SHELTER:

The DeSoto County Special Needs Program is for residents who have special needs and have pre-registered. The free service provides shelter from a storm or hurricane for those who live in a home that is not safe, and have no other place to go. Only basic medical assistance and monitoring will be available.

You MUST update your application every year. The county will STOP processing applications when DeSoto County enters the five-day forecast cone of a storm, so submit your application early in the season.

It is important to apply in advance for this program so, if qualified, you will be on the county’s registry for sheltering at a Special Needs Evacuation Shelter during a disaster. You can also Download an Application and email it to eoc@desotobocc.com.

The special needs shelter is located at:

South Florida State College

2251 NE Turner Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266

PETS AND LIVESTOCK:

You are encouraged to find a place ahead of time for your pets, perhaps with a friend or family member out of harm's way. As a last resort, you can take your pets with you to an emergency shelter. Pets are ALLOWED at DeSoto county shelters but must be pre-registered.

When you know there is a storm coming, it's best to prepare everything you possibly can to reduce the amount of property damage to your farm and reduce the chance of injury to your livestock or pets.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO PREPARE AND HOW TO SAFELY CLEAN UP AFTER A DISASTER:

Additional tips and information can be found here in the DeSoto County Emergency Management All Hazards Guide for 2024.



