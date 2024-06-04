HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: Collier County

Here at Fox 4, we want to make sure that you're ready for the 2024 hurricane season, Collier County.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ZONE:

Evacuation zones are labeled A through F in Collier County. (They are NOT the same as FEMA flood zones.) Know your zone by clicking here.

When an evacuation order is issued for your zone, put your evacuation plan into action immediately. And remember, you don't have to travel far, just far enough to be out of an evacuation zone and away from water.

LIST OF EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

When evacuations are issued, emergency shelters will open. For the latest information on shelter locations and their status during an event, contact Collier 311.

PETS AND SHELTERS:

Admission is first-come, first-serve for Collier County residents and their pets with a current County Rabies/License Tag. Capacity for designated shelters varies and space is limited. Only cats and dogs are accepted at these shelters. Click HERE for more information.

When you purchase your required County Rabies/License Tag, your licensed pets are automatically pre-registered for the Pet-Friendly Shelters. If your pet is not currently licensed, you may purchase their license online or by phone.

COLLIER SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTER:

If you are medically dependent and require electricity to operate a life-saving device such as oxygen or dialysis, PRE-REGISTER HERE. The Special Needs Shelter is setup at Palmetto Ridge High School.

QUESTIONS?

Collier 311 Service Requests may be submitted through the website or the mobile app at any time. Service Requests are processed during regular business hours.

Customer Service Representatives are available by calling 311 (8am to 5pm Monday-Friday) with the exception of holidays. To reach the service when outside of Collier County, call 239-252-4311.

BE PREPARED:

Additional tips and information can be found here in the Collier County All Hazards Guide.



