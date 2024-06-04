HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: Charlotte County

Here at Fox 4, we want to make sure that you're ready for the 2024 hurricane season, Charlotte County.

STAY INFORMED:

Charlotte County residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Charlotte, Charlotte County's emergency mass notification system. This system enables Charlotte County to provide residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ZONE:

Evacuation zones are labeled A through E in Charlotte County. (They are NOT the same as FEMA flood zones.)

When an evacuation order is issued for your zone, put your evacuation plan into action immediately. And remember, you don't have to travel far, just far enough to be out of an evacuation zone and away from water.

LIST OF EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

Public shelters are places to go if you have no other choice. There is no need to register for the public shelter unless you have no transportation to get there. If you NEED TRANSPORTATION, you must pre-register on the Florida Special Needs Registry.

Public shelters require that evacuees provide their own bedding, food, and water. If possible pets will be admitted to public shelters depending on if they have a facility available or not. You must provide vaccination records, a cage, have enough food/water, a leash, and litter boxes.

TRANSPORTATION TO EMERGENCY SHELTERS:

If you need assistance with transportation to an emergency shelter, you MUST pre-registerFlorida Special Needs Registry.

SPECIAL MEDICAL NEEDS SHELTERS:

If you are medically dependent and require electricity to operate a life-saving device such as oxygen or dialysis, PRE-REGISTER on Florida Special Needs Registry, so that you have space in a shelter that will maintain power.

Special needs shelters are available for those individuals that require medical assistance that is not available at a public shelter. Only basic medical assistance and monitoring will be available. Oxygen will be provided to those persons who require it. All persons must be accompanied by a caregiver and provide their own bedding, food, water, medications, and transfer oxygen devices.

KEEPING YOUR PETS SAFE:

Don’t leave your pets and don’t use your pet as an excuse not to evacuate. You are responsible for planning for your animals.

Create a Pet Disaster Supply Kit (more info found in the Preparedness guide below).

If you are in an evacuation zone, head inland to a friends or relative's house. Pet-friendly hotels can be found on petswelcome.com. If aren't options, head to a public emergency shelter. ALL CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SHELTERS ARE PET-FRIENDLY.

BE PREPARED:

Additional tips and information can be found here in the Charlotte County Emergency Preparedness Guide for 2024.



