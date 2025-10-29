Hurricane Melissa makes second landfall in Cuba with 120 mph winds after devastating Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made its second landfall at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in Cuba's Santiago de Cuba province near Chivirico, packing winds of 120 mph as the powerful storm continues its destructive path through the Caribbean.

The Category 3 hurricane previously struck southwestern Jamaica near New Hope on Tuesday with catastrophic 185 mph winds, officially becoming the strongest storm to ever hit Jamaica and the most powerful since Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. Melissa's Jamaica landfall also tied the record for lowest pressure at landfall with the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane in the Florida Keys.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Melissa's center was located 60 miles west of Guantanamo, Cuba, moving northeast at 12 mph. The storm is expected to accelerate its northeastward motion over the next few days, with forecasters predicting the hurricane's core will cross eastern Cuba Wednesday morning before moving across the southeastern or central Bahamas later in the day.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 115 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach out 185 miles. Leeward Point Field in Guantanamo Bay recently reported sustained winds of 59 mph with gusts reaching 75 mph.

Melissa is forecast to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves across the Bahamas and passes near or west of Bermuda late Thursday and Thursday night.

Widespread warnings and watches in effect

Hurricane warnings are currently in effect for Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas, as well as the southeastern and central Bahamas. A hurricane watch has been issued for Bermuda.

Tropical storm warnings cover Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba's Camaguey province and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Life-threatening conditions across multiple islands

In Jamaica, damaging winds are subsiding, but residents are advised to remain sheltered until sunrise due to ongoing dangers from downed power lines and flooding.

Hurricane conditions are currently occurring in Cuba's warning areas, while tropical storm conditions are expected in Haiti throughout Wednesday. The southeastern and central Bahamas face hurricane conditions later in the day, with tropical storm conditions and possible hurricane conditions expected in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Catastrophic rainfall and flooding expected

Melissa is bringing devastating rainfall across the region. Jamaica can expect an additional 3 to 6 inches, bringing storm totals to 12 to 24 inches, with isolated mountainous areas potentially seeing near 30 inches. Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides will continue through Wednesday night.

Eastern Cuba faces storm total rainfall of 10 to 20 inches through Wednesday, with local amounts reaching 25 inches over mountainous terrain, creating life-threatening flash flooding conditions and numerous landslides.

The southeastern Bahamas are forecast to receive 5 to 10 inches of rain, resulting in flash flooding, while the Turks and Caicos can expect 1 to 3 inches. Southern Hispaniola may see an additional 2 to 6 inches, with storm total local maxima potentially reaching 40 inches.

Dangerous storm surge threatens coastlines

Significant storm surge is expected along Cuba's southeast coast Wednesday morning, with peak heights potentially reaching 8 to 12 feet above normal tide levels near and east of Melissa's landfall location. Large and destructive waves will accompany the surge.

The southeastern Bahamas face storm surge of 5 to 8 feet above normally dry ground, while the Turks and Caicos Islands could see 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground. Minor coastal flooding is expected along Haiti's coast.

Swells generated by Melissa continue affecting portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, eastern Cuba and the Cayman Islands, creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. These swells are beginning to reach the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands and will spread toward Bermuda later this week.