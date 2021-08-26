Hurricane Ida is now a category 1 hurricane

WFTX — UPDATE 8/27/21 2PM

Ida is now a category 1 hurricane as it made landfall over Isle of Youth, Cuba. Winds have increased to 75mph but strengthening is forecast as it moves back over the warm water in the Gulf. The current track takes it toward Louisiana on Sunday as at least a cat. 3 but residents should prepare for a cat. 4. Evacuations are underway.

FOX $ METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

UPDATE 8/27/21 11 AM

Radar imagery from Grand Cayman and Cuba, as well as satellite data, continue to show an improvement in Ida's overall structure this morning. A combination of weather elements including warm sea surface temperatures and a moist environment could result in steady to rapid strengthening. Ida is now forecast to become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba. As the storm moves over the Gulf, rapid intensification to major hurricane strength between the next 24 and 48 hours. In addition to the increase in strength, Ida's wind field will also grow larger as it moves over the Gulf. There is higher-than-normal confidence that a significant hurricane will impact a large portion of the northern Gulf Coast by late this weekend and early next week. At this time, there is no threat to us here in Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 FORECASTER LAUREN PETRELLI

UPDATE 8/27/21 8 AM

Air Force and NOAA Aircraft find Ida is strengthening over the northwest Caribbean this morning.

Data from those aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts, and additional steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next few days. Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and to be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure from reconnaissance aircraft data is 996 mb.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

UPDATE 8/27/21 5 AM

Radar data from Grand Cayman and satellite imagery indicate that Ida is becoming better organized just to the north of Grand Cayman. Currently an Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft are on their way to investigate the storm.

Ida is now forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana.

The new intensity forecast is slightly stronger than the previous forecast, and it now calls for Ida to reach a peak intensity of 115mph before landfall.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts, and additional steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next few days. Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb. Grand Cayman Island recently reported a pressure of 1003 mb.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

UPDATE 8/26/21 11 PM

No change in strength tonight as the storm is still ingesting dry air. Conditions become more favorable this weekend as it moves into the Gulf. Significant strengthening will be possible as it moves toward the northern Gulf coast. Forecast cone with this advisory has been shifted east and stretches from Cameron LA to Mobile AL. This could be a high impact event for southeast LA with the threat for storm surge, flooding, tornadoes and high winds spreading well inland.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

UPDATE 8/26/21 520 PM

Hurricane hunters flying around inside TD9 have determined that winds have increased enough to classify it as Tropical Storm Ida. The track remains unchanged with strengthening into a hurricane by this weekend and a landfall on the coast of Louisiana later Sunday as a Cat 2 hurricane.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

UPDATE 8/26/21 5 PM

Tropical Depression 9 hasn't organized much since this morning. Some dry air is being entrained into the west side of the storm, but strengthening is expected soon. The official forecast brings it into the Gulf with significant strengthening possible and brings it to Cat 2 status before landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday. Damaging winds will then spread inland across Louisiana and Mississippi into Monday morning. Expect significant storm surge along the LA/MS/AL coast as well as over 10" of rainfall in some areas.

Besides higher surf and rip currents this weekend, the storm will have little influence on our weather here in SWFL.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

FIRST UPDATE 8/26/21 11 AM

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean. NHC will begin issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression 9. The storm will track northwest through the Yucatan Channel and will strengthen. The storm is expected to become a hurricane this weekend with a legitimate threat to the northern Gulf coast. Right now it looks like the most likely landfall point will be somewhere in Louisiana, specifically the area around Houma. This would put New Orleans squarely on the eastern side of the circulation, with the highest winds and the potential for significant storm surge. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the storm this afternoon and more information will be available then.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY