Here is why Helene will be different than Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Over the past few days as Helene has formed, I have been asked numerous times if Helene will be "another Ian" for Southwest Florida. The answer is no.

Helene's current position is roughly 180 miles west of Ian's position at a similar latitude. The storm is too far west. However, keep in mind any movement to the east in the days ahead would increase impacts for Southwest Florida as we would be closer to the core of the storm, but not taking a direct landfall like with Ian in 2022.

These are the tracks for Helene, Ian, Debby and Idalia. All hurricanes that hit the gulf coast of Florida in the last two years.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC