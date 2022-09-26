UPCOMING | Governor plans Monday morning update on Hurricane Ian

Fox 4 Live Weather

You will see a satellite loop tracking Hurricane Ian until closer to the advertised briefing time. A recorded version will replace the live player after the briefing has concluded.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie will provide a public update about the state's response to Hurricane Ian from Tallahassee at 11 a.m. Monday.

During Sunday's briefing, at which time Ian was still a tropical storm, DeSantis said that 2,500 Florida National Guard members have been activated and more are on standby for recovery response.

