DeSantis: State ready to respond quickly to Ian's impact

Gov. Ron DeSantis and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie discuss preparations and planned response after the arrival of Tropical Storm, later to become Hurricane Ian this week.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 25, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update Sunday morning on statewide preparations as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way closer to Florida.

The governor began by reminding residents to make preparations now in anticipation of tropical storm and hurricane-force conditions for areas within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

He said all areas between Tampa Bay and Escambia County must be ready for potential evacuations.

Click here to see the latest forecasts regarding Ian, which as of midday Sunday is expected to reach Category 4 strength at its peak, with some weakening before it makes landfall.

DeSantis said all 67 counties are under an emergency declaration. Weight restrictions have been halted for supply trucks. The state is working with all utility companies in the state in anticipation of a large loss of power.

2,500 Florida National Guard members have been activated and more are on standby for recovery response.

Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie says more than 2 million meals and drinking water are being loaded and prepared for dispatch.

Visit floridadisaster.org/know to learn whether you live in an evacuation zone that may be affected by this storm.

