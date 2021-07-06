Watch
Get your supplies for Tropical Storm Elsa

items.[0].image.alt
A case of bottled water.
Posted at 9:15 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 21:15:47-04

FORT MYERS, Fla — Some people over prepare for a storm, others not at all. However for those of you bracing for Tropical Storm Elsa, it's time to get what you need to weather the storm.

As conditions begin to pick up over night tonight you may have less time than you think to get the things you need to keep your family safe. A tropical storm comes with increased wind speed, heavier rains and thunderstorms, which are the perfect conditions to knock out your power supply.

The good news is we visited local grocery stores and they seem to have enough supplies to go around. While many of our stores are stocked, you don’t want to wait until the last minute to get items like water, batteries and canned goods. So far, none of the grocery stores in our area have announced closings or shortages, which makes now the perfect time to get prepared.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

