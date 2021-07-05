City of Naples Fire-Rescue Dept. reminding public to be prepped ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

COLLIER CO., Fla. — Preparations continue across Southwest Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa makes it’s way further north.

It almost seems like business as usual in Naples as a number of beach goers could be seen going about their business, even taking a dip in the water. But those with the City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department are cautioning the community to remain vigilant.

Lightning alarms have been sounding off throughout the afternoon in Naples. Those alarms serve as a reminder for the public to seek shelter immediately as the sound of lightning can travel as far as 10 miles. There are a few things Naples Fire-Rescue are reminding the public as Elsa bares down on Southwest Florida. The department wants to remind those that live in a low lying area, there is potential for storm surge and some flooding.

They’re also advising the public to have at least 72-hours worth of food, and water, and battery-operated equipment. They also say to have an evacuation plan in case you need to get out.

“What we’re expecting is a full day- maybe a full day and a half- of tough storms, brisk winds and some gusty winds maybe in the 40 mph area," says Pete DiMaria, Fire Chief of the City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department. "But we’re hopeful that this is not going to be a major weather event, at least this time.”

Chie DiMaria says residents can stay up to date on current conditions with their Naples Fire Rescue app. We’ll have more on preparations throughout Collier County during Fox 4 News at ten.