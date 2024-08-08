Ernesto? The next potential tropical system is on the maps

As, Debby continues to pull north along the east coast, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area for possible development in the days ahead.

An area of low pressure could form in the central or western tropical Atlantic Ocean early next week. Some development of this system is possible while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week and moves generally west-northwestward toward the Greater Antilles.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 30 percent.

While the chances of development over the next week are not that high, the long range computer models such as the GFS and European do develop this area into the next tropical system late next week as it approaches the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas. It is too early to know the exact path, but instead we watch long term trends and monitor. The next name up on the list is Ernesto.

These are the origin points of development during the first 10 days of August from 1851-2015.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

