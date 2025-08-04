Early August Update: Tropics are heating up

Tropical Storm Dexter

Situated about 300 miles north of Bermuda, Dexter will not threaten land.

Dexter is moving toward the northeast near 15 mph and this general motion is forecast to continue over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast over the next couple of days, and Dexter is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by the middle to latter portion of this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic...

1. Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa is currently producing minimal shower activity. As the wave moves west-northwestward over the next few days, environmental conditions are forecast to become favorable for gradual development.

A tropical depression could form by the latter portion of this week as the system continues moving generally west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic with a 50% probability.

2. Off the Southeastern United States:

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop in a day or two several hundred miles off the coast of the southeastern United States. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle or latter portion of this week as the system moves slowly westward to northwestward. Formation probability is 30%.