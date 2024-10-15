CONFIRMED: Largest tornado outbreak since 1950 in South Florida

Milton spawned a RECORD number of tornadoes across South Florida on Wednesday, October 9, according to the the National Weather Service in Miami, whose survey team just wrapped up their tornado damage assessment.

A total of 15 tornadoes were documented in NWS Miami's service area, which covers Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Mainland Monroe, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. That sets a new record for the largest outbreak recorded in South Florida since official records began in 1950.

Ten people were injured (three in Glades and seven in Palm Beach county). Incredibly, no one was killed.

Glades and Palm Beach counties experienced 4 tornadoes each, and each county had a separate tornado with a peak intensity of EF-3 (Lakeport & Palm Beach Gardens). Fox 4's Community Correspondents were immediately on the ground in Glades county as neighbors began picking up the pieces.

EF3 Tornado Hits Lakeport

While there were several long-track supercells that day, one specific storm was responsible for 4 out of the 15 confirmed tornadoes during the outbreak.

- EF0 in far western Miami-Dade County

- EFU at I-75 in Collier County

- EF1 in Hendry County

- EF1 in Glades County

The 15 tornadoes can be broken down as a total of 2 EF3's, 6 EF1's, 3 EF0's, and 4 EFU's. (EFU's are of unknown intensity as they were either confirmed with tornadic debris signatures and/or spotter photos/video, with no damage indicators present.)

The National Weather Service in Tampa is actively surveying Lee and Charlotte county's tornadoes and will have their report later this week.