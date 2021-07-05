Closures for Southwest Florida due to Tropical Storm Elsa

Watch
Tropical storm Elsa has started coming to counties in Southwest Florida. Schools have started closing in a number of counties already.
Lee County School Closings
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 08:39:46-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — As we track the arrival of Elsa, there has been several announcements of closures in preparation for the tropical storm.

Current closures include the following:

Schools, Summer Camps and Universities

  • Florida SouthWestern State College locations will be remote
  • City of North Port summer camps
  • Collier County Public Schools
  • Charlotte County Public Schools
  • Charlotte County Community Services summer camps
  • Rasmussen University-Fort Myers, Tampa/Brandon and Central Pasco campuses
  • DeSoto County schools
  • Lee County schools

Services

  • Marco Island city administrative services and parks
  • Nathan Benderson Park:
    • The park’s waters will close at 10 a.m.The park’s entire park will close at 5 p.m.
    • North Port Landfill, Waste collection will be delayed by one day
  • Johann Fust Community Library in Boca Grande
  • All 20th Judicial Circuit courthouses
  • Harry Chapin Food Bank drive-thru distributions
  • Charlotte County offices
  • Charlotte County Mini-Transfer Facilities

Meetings

  • Code Enforcement Special Magistrate meeting cancelled for July 7

Airports

  • Tampa International Airport is suspending commercial operations at 5 p.m. tonight and suspending air cargo operations by 10 p.m. TPA is planning to resume operations at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Port Conditions

  • Key West is set at Port Condition Yankee
  • Ports of Tampa set at Port Condition Yankee
  • Port of Jacksonville, Canaveral, Fernandina set for Port Condition Whiskey

Local State of Emergencies include the following:

  • City of North Port
  • Charlotte County
