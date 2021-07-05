Tropical Storm Elsa causes Lee County schools closures

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Lee County School District has closed all school campuses to students on Tuesday, July 6 due to impact potential high winds from Tropical Storm Elsa will have on their school busses.

The activities for tomorrow are as follows:

Elementary face to face summer school classes will be cancelled.

Elementary virtual school classes will be in session.

Middle and high school face to face summer school classes will be taught virtually.

Middle and high school students should log onto their google classrooms and check their email for directions from their teachers on how to access their classes virtually.

Middle and high school virtual school classes will be in session.

Support Our Students (SOS) classes will be cancelled.

Summer camps hosted at school sites are cancelled.

All athletic conditioning for students is cancelled.

The school district will continue to work closely with Lee County Emergency Management Officials to monitor the movement and potential impacts of the storm, and they will decide if any alterations to classes or employee schedules for Wednesday, July 7 are necessary no later than 5pm on July 6.