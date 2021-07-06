Watch
Fort Myers Beach businesses close in anticipation of Elsa

Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 10:11:38-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Business owners on Fort Myers Beach said they will be closed Tuesday, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa.

They were out early Tuesday morning to secure their tables, chairs and umbrellas.

"Seems like the winds are supposed to pick up a little bit, so that's what prompted us to pull the chairs and tables back in today," said Jason Ingream, Owner of Mango Rita's. He said it'll also help town staff be able to clean up more easily following any storm surge or debris.

Ingream said he anticipates it'll be business as usual by Wednesday.

