Cape Coral emergency services resume after winds drop below 45 mph

Emergency services in the city of Cape Coral have resumed as winds subsided to below 45 mph, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department.

First responders will respond to queued 911 calls in order of priority.

The fire department is reminding residents who have evacuated to stay away as debris, standing water and downed powerlines remain a hazard.

Hurricane Milton continues to push across Cape Coral

The department is asking to give public works time to clear the streets and first responders the opportunity to get to those who needed help from the storm.

