FORECAST: Windy Friday On The Way

FORECAST :

After a stormy evening in Southwest Florida we are waking up this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under overcast skies. We will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon along with a strong west wind 15-25mph with higher gusts. We could see a slight chance of a fast moving shower on the breeze today and then especially overnight into Saturday. Saturday and Sunday we will see lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Early next work week we begin to warm up with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area for possible development and that is a strong low pressure system located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race,

Newfoundland, that continues to show some signs of organization. However, the low is still attached to a front and therefore remains nontropical. The low is expected to move eastward and then

southeastward toward slightly warmer warmers during the next few days, and it could lose its associated fronts and acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend or early next week

while over the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

