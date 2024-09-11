FORECAST: Winds shift today, lowering rain chances

Here is your forecast for Wednesday September 11th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures once again in the upper 70s which is above our average of 75°. This afternoon our highs will climb into the low 90s with heat index values climbing into the triples digits. There is a Heat Advisory in place for Collier County from 10AM until 6PM as the heat index values will reach as high as 108-110°.

Our rain chance is a little lower today as our wind will shift out of the west later this afternoon. This will allow showers and storms to develop east of I-75 and push inland towards Lake Okeechobee. The rain chance this afternoon is at 40%. This pattern will continue Thursday and Friday as well keeping the westerly flow with inland showers and storms. Highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the workweek into the weekend.

Rain chances will climb back up Saturday and Sunday with a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms after starting each day with sunshine.

