FORECAST: Winds picking up this weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, March 14th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. While you might want a light jacket this morning, temperatures will warm pretty quickly.

This afternoon will feature sunny and dry with light westerly winds between 5-10 mph. High temperatures are expected around 85°.

By the weekend we will see highs in the upper 80s but it will be windier. Expect gusts between 25-35 mph Saturday and Sunday. These strong winds are ahead of the next cold front which will arrive on Monday bringing us another shot of showers and storms, mainly before sunrise.

Behind the front, drier and cooler air will move in. That will make for a rather nice St. Patrick's Day. The rest of the week looks sunny and dry.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

