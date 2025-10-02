FORECAST: Winds picking up and rain chances increasing

Here is your forecast for Thursday, October 2nd, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.

We'll see a better chance for scattered showers and storms, especially this afternoon. With more clouds and rain, temperatures are expected in the upper 80s, close to the average high of 89°.

Keep the rain gear close! Higher rain probabilities are forecast through the rest of the work week into the weekend with chances between 60-70%. This is due to an area of low pressure that is expected to close the state this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is watching this area of low pressure forming in the Bahamas, and gives it a low, 10% chance of development into something more.

Winds will be picking up today, with gusts to 25 mph. As Imelda moves away from Florida toward Bermuda, strong surface high pressure will build into the eastern gulf from the north. This will create a tight pressure gradient across the eastern gulf waters, resulting in gusty easterly and northeasterly winds.

Wind gusts will increase more-so Friday, up to 30 mph. Because of these windy conditions, a Small Craft Advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday and continue through Sunday morning. For Collier county, this will expire early on Saturday morning.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

