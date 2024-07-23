FORECAST: Wind shift tomorrow changes timing of storms

This is the forecast for Tuesday evening, July 23rd, 2024.

Evening showers and storms will lose intensity after sunset and should be cleared out by midnight.

Overnight, clouds clear and we'll start off Wednesday in the mid-70s. The first half of the day will stay dry, hot and humid. High temperatures will head into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures between 100-105° before storms develop.

With an easterly flow prevailing, showers and storms will be developing in the afternoon, mainly after 2pm. Heavy downpours and lightning will remain our primary threats through the evening. Storms will wind down around 9pm.

The rest of the week, including the weekend, is expected to be similar with dry mornings and stormy afternoons.

